Two Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 50,000, Weapons Recovered

Published September 29, 2022 | 07:46 PM

In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two street criminals and recovered cash Rs 50,000, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two street criminals and recovered cash Rs 50,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested two members of a street criminal gang, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station, on the directives of the Superintendent of Police, conducted a raid and managed to net the accused namely Ghulam Nabi and Kashif and recovered snatched cash Rs 50,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

