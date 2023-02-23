Two street criminals arrested; Rs 55,000 snatched cash recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 55,000 snatched cash, nine mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police arrested two, Maazullah and ringleader of Lal Bagh gang namely Lal Bagh, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs 55,000 cash, nine mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the arrested street criminals had been sent to jail for an identification parade.