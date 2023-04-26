Two street criminals arrested; Rs 59,000 snatched cash recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 59,000 snatched cash, two mobile phones, weapons other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 59,000 snatched cash, two mobile phones, weapons other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police arrested two members of Mani gang including Imran alias Mani, ringleader and Muhammad Ijaz, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gungmandi Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs 59,000 cash, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.