Two street criminals arrested; Rs 60,000, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 60,000 cash, three mobiles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Waseem Alias Baro and Usama, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, Police recovered cash, mobiles, weapons, and other items after the identification parade.