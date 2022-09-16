UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 65,000, Snatched Motorcycle Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 04:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested two street criminals and recovered a snatched motorcycle, mobile phone, cash Rs 65,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police arrested an accused who was wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net an accused namely Umar and recovered snatched cash Rs 65,000, mobile phone and other items from his possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminal was also involved in other crimes, he added.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police held a street criminal namely Qasim and recovered a snatched motorcycle from his possession.

