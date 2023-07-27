Open Menu

Two Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 73,000, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Two street criminals arrested; Rs 73,000, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 73,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Saqib alias Saqi and Saheer, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Civil Lines Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, Police recovered cash, weapons and other items after the identification parade.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

40 minutes ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

50 minutes ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

52 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

55 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

1 hour ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

1 hour ago
UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan