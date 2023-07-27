Two street criminals arrested; Rs 73,000, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 73,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Saqib alias Saqi and Saheer, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Civil Lines Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, Police recovered cash, weapons and other items after the identification parade.