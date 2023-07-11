Open Menu

Two Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 75,000, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Two street criminals arrested; Rs 75,000, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 75,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Rehan alias Semi, and Raheem Gul, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the accused are being shifted to jail for identification parade.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

12 minutes ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

53 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

1 hour ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

2 hours ago
Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan