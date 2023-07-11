Two street criminals arrested; Rs 75,000, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 75,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Rehan alias Semi, and Raheem Gul, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the accused are being shifted to jail for identification parade.