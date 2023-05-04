UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Arrested; Rs 96,500 Snatched Cash Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested two street criminals and recovered Rs 96,500 snatched cash, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested two members of Wali gang including Jan Wali alias Wali, ringleader and Raheem Shah, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs 96,500 cash, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

