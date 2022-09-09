Two street criminals arrested; snatched motorcycle, four mobile phones recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered a snatched motorcycle, four mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police conducted a raid and held Kashif and Zubair, two street criminals, allegedly involved in several cases.

The arrested accused were sent to jail for identification parade, the spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team.