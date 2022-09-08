Two street criminals arrested; stolen motorcycle recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Airport Police conducted a raid and held Ismail and Adil, two record holder street criminals, remained jail birds earlier for their investment in several cases.

The arrested criminals had been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of Airport police,adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.