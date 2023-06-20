Two street criminals arrested; two snatched motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs 105,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested two members of a street criminal gang including ringleader namely Usman and Nasir, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered two snatched motorcycles, cash Rs 105,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the accused are being shifted to jail for identification parade.