Open Menu

Two Street Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Two street criminals held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Orangi Town area arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered snatched mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Friday, arrested were identified as Ahsanullah alias Jhoota and Zahir Shah alias Zaheer.

Arrested along with their other accomplices on August 21st, this year robbed a cashier of a petrol pump depriving him of cash Rs. 8 million at gunpoint. The petrol pump was located in Metroville area. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media in which they could be easily identified.

The FIR of the incident was registered within SITE-A police station.

They, during initial interrogation, confessed to committing about 150 robberies in which they snatched more than 400 mobile phones, 50 motorcycles, and cash over Rs. 30 million. The arrested revealed that they committed these robberies in Orangi Town, SITE, Gulberg, Gadap and adjacent areas.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. Arrested both accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Petrol Rangers Police Police Station Mobile Social Media Gadap Gulberg SITE Orangi August Criminals FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

11 minutes ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

4 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan