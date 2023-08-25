Two street criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Orangi Town area arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered snatched mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers on Friday, arrested were identified as Ahsanullah alias Jhoota and Zahir Shah alias Zaheer.

Arrested along with their other accomplices on August 21st, this year robbed a cashier of a petrol pump depriving him of cash Rs. 8 million at gunpoint. The petrol pump was located in Metroville area. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media in which they could be easily identified.

The FIR of the incident was registered within SITE-A police station.

They, during initial interrogation, confessed to committing about 150 robberies in which they snatched more than 400 mobile phones, 50 motorcycles, and cash over Rs. 30 million. The arrested revealed that they committed these robberies in Orangi Town, SITE, Gulberg, Gadap and adjacent areas.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. Arrested both accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.