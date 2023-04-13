Two street criminals held along with weapons

Two suspected street criminals were arrested and two pistols and bullets were also recovered from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Two suspected street criminals were arrested and two pistols and bullets were also recovered from their possession.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of district police, on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Qasimabad police have arrested two street criminals identified as Azad Ali Chandio and Aftab Khoso along with 30 bore pistols and a motorbike.

The case under relevant sections of the Pakistan Panel Code was also registered against both the accused while further investigation was underway.