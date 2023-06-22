Two street criminals held, arms, ammo recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation at Shahrah-e-Faisal arrested two alleged accused involved in street crimes and recovered a motorcycle, illegal arms along with ammunition, cash and mobile phones from them.

The Rangers spokesman on Thursday said the arrested were identified as Imtiaz Ali alias Ghulam Haider and Rehan Khan.

They confessed to committing more than 50 robberies in Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Guru Mandir and adjacent areas.

The arrested revealed selling stolen mobile phones in interior parts of the province.

Accused Rehan besides the street crimes was also involved in running other illegal businesses while the other suspect Ghulam Haider was wanted to police for his involvement in a murder case. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms, ammunition, a motorcycle and others were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.