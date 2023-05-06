UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Held, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Mehmoodabad area on Friday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered illegal arms from their possessions.

Arrested were identified as Nadeem Shehzad and Abdul Basit, according to a news release.

The accused confessed their involvement in committing robberies and street crimes in different areas of the city including Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Qayyumabad, Kala Pul, Korangi Road and Baloch Pul.

They had been to jail earlier also and were habitual criminals. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Jail Road Korangi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

35 minutes ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

35 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

50 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

1 hour ago
 Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.