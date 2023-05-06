Two street criminals held, arms recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Mehmoodabad area on Friday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered illegal arms from their possessions.

Arrested were identified as Nadeem Shehzad and Abdul Basit, according to a news release.

The accused confessed their involvement in committing robberies and street crimes in different areas of the city including Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Qayyumabad, Kala Pul, Korangi Road and Baloch Pul.

They had been to jail earlier also and were habitual criminals. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.