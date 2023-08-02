Two street criminals held, arms recovered

The district Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered pistols along with ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered pistols along with ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

According to police, the Zaman Town police station on a tip-off, arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crimes.

Arrested were identified as Daniyal Masih and Daniyal Essa. The police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle.

A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.