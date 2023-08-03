Two Street Criminals Held, Arms Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered pistols along with ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.
According to police, the Zaman Town police station on a tip-off, arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crimes.
Arrested were identified as Daniyal Masih and Daniyal Essa. The police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle.
A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.