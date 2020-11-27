Two street criminals held, motorbike and weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar Police has arrested two members of street criminal's gang and recovered motorbike and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by SHO Shalimar Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali arrested two member of a street criminal's gang, identified as Sher Khan alias Multani and Hamza and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and motorbike from them.

Cases have been registered in Shalimar Police Station and further investigation is underway from them.