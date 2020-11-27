UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Street Criminals Held, Motorbike And Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Two street criminals held, motorbike and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar Police has arrested two members of street criminal's gang and recovered motorbike and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by SHO Shalimar Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali arrested two member of a street criminal's gang, identified as Sher Khan alias Multani and Hamza and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and motorbike from them.

Cases have been registered in Shalimar Police Station and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Arshad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

26 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

53 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

1 hour ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.