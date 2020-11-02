Two street criminals held; six bikes and weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Crime investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two street criminals and recovered snatched cash, six motorbikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA police team headed by Inspector Zafar Iabal arrested two gangsters identified as Ghulam Abbas and Imran.

Police also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, six stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Ramana, Karachi Company and Golrar police stations. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.