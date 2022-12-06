Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

Two alleged street criminals were arrested and a snatched mobile phone and smart watch were recovered from their possession by Sahil Police Station on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Two alleged street criminals were arrested and a snatched mobile phone and smart watch were recovered from their possession by Sahil Police Station on Monday.

According to an official, arrested identified as Irfan and Babar along with their another accomplice namely Nawaz the other day snatched two mobile phones and a smart watch from a citizen on gun point from DHA Phase-8.

The police also recovered an illegal pistol from their possession.

Arrested accused during initial interrogation confessed that they had been arrested by different by police stations earlier. Further investigations were underway.