Open Menu

Two Street Criminals Held, Snatched Phones, Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Two street criminals held, snatched phones, motorcycles recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Two alleged street criminals were held while two of their accomplices managed to escape.

According to police, the Airport Police on Friday arrested two identified as Hammad Khan and Rafan Ali.

The police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with rounds, three snatched mobile phones and two motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was left by their accomplices who escaped from the scene.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

24 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan