Two Street Criminals Held, Snatched Phones, Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Two alleged street criminals were held while two of their accomplices managed to escape.

According to police, the Airport Police on Friday arrested two identified as Hammad Khan and Rafan Ali.

The police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with rounds, three snatched mobile phones and two motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was left by their accomplices who escaped from the scene.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

