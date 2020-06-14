UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Street Criminals Held; Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Two street criminals held; valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company Police have arrested two persons involved in street crimes and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team under supervision of SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza arrested two members of criminal's gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Yasu Masih and Khazal while police recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Mobile Jail Company Criminals From

Recent Stories

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

36 minutes ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

1 hour ago

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.