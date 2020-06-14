Two street criminals held; valuables, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company Police have arrested two persons involved in street crimes and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team under supervision of SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza arrested two members of criminal's gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Yasu Masih and Khazal while police recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.