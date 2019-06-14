UrduPoint.com
Two Street Criminals Held, Weapons And Valuables Recovered In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Ramana police Friday arrested two persons involved in street crimes and recovered weapons, cash and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Ramana police Friday arrested two persons involved in street crimes and recovered weapons, cash and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team including Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar Baig and others nabbed two street criminals and recovered weapons, ammunition, ten mobile phones and other valuables from them.

They were identified as Arbaaz and Munawar and they confessed during the preliminary investigation that they had struck in various areas of Saddar Zone.

