Two street criminals involved in Laraib murder case, arrested: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday said Major Laraib was killed by two street criminals , who had been arrested.

Two police teams headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations and SP Saddar worked hard to trace the murderers of Major Laraib, who was shot dead at a public park in Sector G-10, he told a press conference here at the office of Rescue 15.

Flanked by Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the IGP said more details about the murder would be shared with the media after completion of the investigations.

IGP Aamir Zulfiqar rejected the impression being created on social media regarding increase in the crime rate in sectors F-10 and F-11. There was no truth in the campaign, which was initiated to malign the Islamabad Police.

The area police were maintaining strict vigilance and succeeded to bust four gangs comprising 16 criminals, he added.

Similarly, he said, the accused involved in the killing of a Capital Development Authority employee during a mobile snatching attempt in Aabpara area had been also arrested.

He said as per the World Crime Index, Islamabad was a safe city of Pakistan, and that was due to hard work and professional attitude of every policeman of the Capital from constable to DIG.

He said the United Nations had declared Islamabad as a family station for its staff due to less crime rate.

The IGP said the policy of 'free registration of crime' case was implemented in the Capital and several police officials had to face disciplinary action over delay in registration of cases.

He appreciated the performance of Islamabad Police during the sit-in staged by the Jamiat-e-Ulema islam and the visit of British royal couple to Islamabad. The British High Commission, in a letter to him, had thanked the Islamabad Police for the effective security measures taken during the royal couple's visit.

Welcoming the Sri Lankan cricket team for its upcoming visit to Pakistan, he said the Capital police would take effective security measures for their safety.

All the units of Islamabad Police, including Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Safe City, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Crime Investigation Department (CID), were performing their duty efficiently, he added.