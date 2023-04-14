UrduPoint.com

Two Street Criminals Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Two street criminals nabbed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Surjani Town area, arrested two alleged involved in street crimes.

Arrested accused namely Abdul Hameed and Ali Muhammad were involved in snatching cash and motorcycles from citizens at gunpoint, according to a news release issued here on Friday.

The accused belonged to a three-member gang headed by Abdul Hameed alias Doda. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplice.

The arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police From

Recent Stories

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

7 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

58 minutes ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

1 hour ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.