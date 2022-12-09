UrduPoint.com

Two Students Dead In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two students dead in road mishap

PARCHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Two students and 13 other injured in a head on collision between a college and school vans here on Friday.

Both vehicles carrying the students of Government Girls' College, Parachinar No.2 and a school vans were coming from opposite direction when they collided with each other, resulting in the death of a second-year pre-medical student and a boy (student) Minhal Hussain.

The victim girl has been identified as Shaheedah Zuhra daughter of Zawar Hussain. She was critically injured in the accident and was shifted to the nearby hospital in Peshawar.

According to Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS), District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Parachinar, Dr Qaisar Abbas, one student was died and thirteen other were injured in the accident happened on Shalozaan Road.

Two critically injured were shifted to Peshawar while the remaining was under treatment in DHQ Hospital, Parachinar.

Talking to media, local notables including Allama Muzamil Hussain, Malik Said Asghar and Hashmat Bangash have asked Police and C&W Departments to ensure the installation of speed breakers and deployment of police on important roads to keep check on vehicular traffic.

They said registered cases of traffic accidents have been increase to alarming level and resulting in the loss of precious human lives.

