Two students die in road mishap in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Two students died after their motorcycle collided with a speedy truck in the Mardan district on Thursday.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred on Malakand-Takht Bhai Road where motorcyclists Shadab and Talha were hit by a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction due to wrong overtaking and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rehman was killed when accused Anis Khan allegedly started firing at him at Ghari Inayat in Peshawar apparently over old enmity.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.