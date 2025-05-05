Two students died in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Two students on Monday were killed as their motorbike hit divider line due to over speeding on Shikhupura-Gujranwala Road.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that the dead bodies had been identified as Adeel Riaz (14) and Hanzala Ashraf 14 years old, residents of Ghumanabad.

