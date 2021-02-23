Two students dies in trolley-bike collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast two students were killed while other one youngster got serious injuries in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a bike in Jhang Chiniot Road on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, three students were on a motorcycle when it collided with a tractor trolley near Chiniot road.

They were immediately shifted to the hospital by rescue 1122, a private news channel reported.

Police said that the two youngsters died on way to hospital and bodies have been handed over to their relatives after lodging a case against tractor-trolly driver.