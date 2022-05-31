Two students drown in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Two students drowned while taking a bath in a canal at Upper Chenab Kambaran-wala on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said, upon information, a team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started the search operation.

The victims were students of Government High school Gohadpur who were taking a bath in the canal at Upper Chenab.

The rescue divers retrieved the bodies of 14-year-old Haroon and 15-year-old studentduring the search operation.