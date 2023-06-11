Two students drown in Canal, third rescued

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Two students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, drowned in Akram Canal here on Sunday while the third student was rescued by the local people.

According to the police, Asadullah Khuhro and Jinsar Mangi drowned in the canal but their friend Yasir Channa was rescued.

The eyewitnesses informed the police that one of the deceased fell in the canal while washing his hands and the other two students fell while trying to pull out their friend.

The bodies as well as the rescued student were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

A team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the dead bodies after searching for almost an hour.