Two students honored in reciting Naat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Two students from Rawalpindi and Jhelum districts have bagged the first position in two different categories of Naat Rasool Maqbool at the provincial level .

Muhammad Taha Javed, a second year student of Gordon College Rawalpindi, competed at the college level and clinched first position in the province while Mohammad Sharjeel has won the first position at the provincial level in the Naatiya competition at the secondary school level.

In his special message, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Mahmood encouraged the students and said that they have won a special award for the Rawalpindi Division across Punjab for their God-gifted talents.

The Commissioner said that such competitions provide an opportunity to the youth to express their hidden abilities.