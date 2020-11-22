UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Students Honored In Reciting Naat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Two students honored in reciting Naat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Two students from Rawalpindi and Jhelum districts have bagged the first position in two different categories of Naat Rasool Maqbool at the provincial level .

Muhammad Taha Javed, a second year student of Gordon College Rawalpindi, competed at the college level and clinched first position in the province while Mohammad Sharjeel has won the first position at the provincial level in the Naatiya competition at the secondary school level.

In his special message, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Mahmood encouraged the students and said that they have won a special award for the Rawalpindi Division across Punjab for their God-gifted talents.

The Commissioner said that such competitions provide an opportunity to the youth to express their hidden abilities.

Related Topics

Punjab Student Rawalpindi Jhelum From

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

46 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

46 minutes ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.