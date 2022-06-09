UrduPoint.com

Two Students Injure In Clash At University Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Two students injure in clash at University of Balochistan

At least two students got injured in a clash between two groups at University of Balochistan (UoB) in Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :At least two students got injured in a clash between two groups at University of Balochistan (UoB) in Quetta on Thursday.

According to sources, two groups of students attacked each other after developing dispute among them.

As a result, two of them received injuries.

Media Coordinator of Balochistan Health Department Dr Waseem Baig told that both the injured were brought to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment and their medical aid had been started.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Aslam and Akmal and their condition was stated to be stable.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta

Recent Stories

DC for strict action against ghost teachers,schoo ..

DC for strict action against ghost teachers,school staff

1 minute ago
 SSUET to construct new block at the campus

SSUET to construct new block at the campus

1 minute ago
 Rs. 6.505 billion allocated for Pakistan Bait-ul-M ..

Rs. 6.505 billion allocated for Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal during FY 2022 to assist ne ..

2 minutes ago
 56 projects successfully launched under CPEC: Surv ..

56 projects successfully launched under CPEC: Survey

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes training co ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes training course on dry chain technology, ..

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Generals of SCO, ECO discuss cooperation ..

Secretary Generals of SCO, ECO discuss cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.