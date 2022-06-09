Two students injure in clash at University of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :At least two students got injured in a clash between two groups at University of Balochistan (UoB) in Quetta on Thursday.

According to sources, two groups of students attacked each other after developing dispute among them.

As a result, two of them received injuries.

Media Coordinator of Balochistan Health Department Dr Waseem Baig told that both the injured were brought to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment and their medical aid had been started.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Aslam and Akmal and their condition was stated to be stable.