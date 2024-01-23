Open Menu

Two Students Injured In Explosion At Neurosciences Lab Lahore

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Two students injured in explosion at neurosciences lab Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) At least two students sustained injuries on Tuesday when an explosion occurred at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Lab (PINS) due to a machinery malfunction.

According to police and rescue officials, the injured students were admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the specifics of the malfunction and prevent any such incidents in the future, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Police Punjab

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

37 minutes ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

3 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

3 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

16 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

17 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

17 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan