Two students injured in explosion at neurosciences lab Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) At least two students sustained injuries on Tuesday when an explosion occurred at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Lab (PINS) due to a machinery malfunction.

According to police and rescue officials, the injured students were admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the specifics of the malfunction and prevent any such incidents in the future, a private news channel reported.