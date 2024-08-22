Two students killed in attack on van, CM orders for strict action against culprits

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Some unidentified attackers Thursday opened indiscriminate firing on a school van and killed at least two students and injured five others and the driver in Dheri Kot area of the district.

The police sources said a van carrying students to Malik Anwar Ul Haq Memorial School, when, the culprits opened fire and killed Ramin Akhter, aged 2 years and Arowa, 10.

They said five other students including Mohib Ali, Sumaira,Shazif, Haseeb Ali, Shazim and the van’s driver , Afzal 48 received injuries in the firing incident.

The outlaws fled from the scene, they added.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarter Hospital.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to take urgent action to nab the culprits.

