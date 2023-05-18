Two students killed, one injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Two students were killed and one other injured in a road accident in Fateh Jang on Thursday.

According to police sources, in Jafar village near Fateh Jang, the students riding a motorcycle were hit by a speeding van.

Resultantly, 15-year-old Zain Akhtar and 14-year-old Muhammad Asim died on the spot while 14-year-old Safiullah received critical injuries.

The students were returning after class 9 paper at Jafar High school. The bodies were handed over to the heirs while the Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fateh Jang after first aid. He was later referred to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi due to critical condition.