UrduPoint.com

Two Students Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two students killed, one injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Two students were killed and one other injured in a road accident in Fateh Jang on Thursday.

According to police sources, in Jafar village near Fateh Jang, the students riding a motorcycle were hit by a speeding van.

Resultantly, 15-year-old Zain Akhtar and 14-year-old Muhammad Asim died on the spot while 14-year-old Safiullah received critical injuries.

The students were returning after class 9 paper at Jafar High school. The bodies were handed over to the heirs while the Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fateh Jang after first aid. He was later referred to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi due to critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Road Accident Rawalpindi Van Fateh Jang Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

41 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

2 hours ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

2 hours ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

3 hours ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.