Two students of IUB appointed as Ambassadors of Barincoms

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Two MPhil students of Department of Pharmaceutics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur namely Asim Masoom Zubair and Faizan Akram were selected as Ambassadors of Braincoms (Brazilian International Congress of Medical Students) from Pakistan.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, both the research scholars were invited to attend the online edition 2020 and received a certificate of appreciation for contributing with great honour in one of the largest congresses of Medical Students in Latin America made by the Federal University of Sao Paulo, that took place on 10th and 11th of July, 2020.