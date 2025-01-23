Two students shot dead in Mardan

Unidentified assailants on Thursday shot dead two students on Nisata Road in Mardan district

Police said assailants fired multiple shots on a vehicle, resulting in the death of two students on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Saudais, a resident of Gharibabad, Mayar, and Shehzad, a resident of Sharifabad.

Police have transferred the bodies to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.