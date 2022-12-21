Two students trampled under truckload

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) ::Two students riding on a motorcycle were trampled under a truckload of cement on Takht Bhai road, Rescue1122 said here on Wednesday.

According to details, two students were going back to their house when suddenly trampled under a truckload near Baz Plaza on TakhtBhai-Malakand Road.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht Bhai.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress.