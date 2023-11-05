Open Menu

Two Students Went Missing From Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Two students went missing from Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Two teenage boys went missing under mysterious circumstances in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Sunday.

The police sources said that 13-year-old Shahmeer and his friend, identified as 12-year-old Shah Abdullah, went to a local tuition academy located on GT Road adjacent to the police station and did not return.

The sources, while quoting the family of the boys, said that they searched for the missing boys with the help of their friends and relatives but failed to get any clues.

Hassanabdal Police registered two separate cases and launched a haunt to search for the missing boys.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

12 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

19 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

21 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

21 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

21 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan