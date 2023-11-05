Two students went missing from Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Two teenage boys went missing under mysterious circumstances in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Sunday.

The police sources said that 13-year-old Shahmeer and his friend, identified as 12-year-old Shah Abdullah, went to a local tuition academy located on GT Road adjacent to the police station and did not return.

The sources, while quoting the family of the boys, said that they searched for the missing boys with the help of their friends and relatives but failed to get any clues.

Hassanabdal Police registered two separate cases and launched a haunt to search for the missing boys.

