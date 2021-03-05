Two SU scholars defend Ph.D thesis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Two research scholars successfully defended their doctor of philosophy thesis at the public defence held at Sindh University, Jamshoro on Friday and qualified for the award of doctorate degree in education and chemistry.

Syed Sharaf Ali Shah defended his research titled 'evaluative study of teaching English subject in Sindh province, challenges and solutions'.

The other scholar Abqul Qayoom Mugheri's research was titled 'development of functional nano composite catalyst for water splitting'.

Shah said English was taught as a compulsory subject across all the levels of school education in Pakistan.

Nevertheless, he added, the students completing their high schools were not equipped with the required level of language proficiency which became a reason for their early dropout or dismal academic performance.

He told that inefficient teaching was generally discredited and accounted for it but the factors that disrupted the process of teaching were either undermined or neglected.

"There are certain problems which have impeded the process and quality of teaching English," he observed, identifying existence of those problems in teachers, students, principals, infra-structure and curriculum.

"There is no concept of in-service training for teachers at higher secondary level which makes English teachers linguistically and pedagogically incompatible to cater for the changing learning needs of students," he noted.

Shah suggested that the English teachers should be provided with in-service trainings of 10-days on contents and pedagogy twice a year during vacations.

He further pointed out that majority of students lacked the motivation to actively participate in language specific activities.

He also held the poor infrastructure of most of the schools as a big hindrance towards better learning of the school subjects.

On the other hand, Abqul Qayoom Mugheri, hailing from Qambar-Shahdadkot, conducted his research on "The development of functional nano composite catalyst for water splitting" under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Zafar Hussain and co-supervision of Prof. Dr. Arfana Mallah and Ghulam Zuhra.

Meanwhile, Mugheri's research proved that an addition of CuO brought an alternation into morphology from nano wires to particle structure with porous features.

After morphology from nano wires to a particle structure with porous features and the porous structure provided more active sites for the contact of electrolyte, he contended.

The scholar said the main materials developed in his thesis were cobalt, nickel, copper and mixed alloys of those metals-based nanostructures composites adding that the electrolysis of water was used commercially for hydrogen and oxygen production.

The SU's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and otherfaculty members were present on the occasion.