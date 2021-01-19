UrduPoint.com
Two Sub Committees Formed To Curb Cybercrime Against Children

Tue 19th January 2021

The newly formed task force of Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) Tuesday decided to constitute two sub committees to take specific actions for effectively curbing the growing cybercrime against children in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly formed task force of Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) Tuesday decided to constitute two sub committees to take specific actions for effectively curbing the growing cybercrime against children in the country.

It was second meeting of the task force, which was chaired by National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chairman Riaz Fatyana. It was attended by multiple parliamentarians, Law Enforcement Agencies' (LEAs) senior officials from all the federating units, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) representatives and others.

At the outset, Task Force Convener/Secretary Syeda Viqar un Nisa Hashmi briefed the meeting participants about an holistic plan of action, evolved during the first meeting to address systematic issues for preventing the cybercrime against children. The plan was endorsed by all the participants, unanimously.

Following the plan of action, all the members of task force developed consensus to initially form two committees to review the contemporary laws dealing with cybercrime and create massive awareness among the masses about the offence.

It was also proposed that the committee on legal reforms would also evolve standard operating procedures to enhance collaboration between police and Federal Investigation Agency to ensure speedy action against the perpetrators of such crimes.

The task force decided that the sub-committee on awareness, which included educationists, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority officials and others, would engage the international donor agencies to develop content against the crime in collaboration with the LEAs.

It was also recommended to digitally connect the WM with the PTA's portal, set up for blocking illegal content on social media, to ensure swift action on the complaints, registered with the former.

