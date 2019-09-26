Two sub tehsils of Buner upgraded

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday upgraded two Sub Tehsils of District Buner and given status of Sub Divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday upgraded two Sub Tehsils of District Buner and given status of Sub Divisions.

The upgraded sub tehsils are including Gadezai and Chagharzai having 14 Patwar Halqas, 30 Mouzajat and 11 Patwar Halqas and 42 Mouzajat, respectively.

These sub divisions shall have the status with immediate effect, said a notification issued by board of Revenue, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue & Estate Department.