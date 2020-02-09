Two sugar godowns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) -:In a crackdown against hoarders, the district administration sealed two godowns where over 8,000 sugar bags and other commodities were stored.

According to official sources here on Sunday, a team headed by AC (Sadder) Umar Maqbool working on a tip-off, raided at godowns in Chak No 219-Jajwala road and Kookianwala road and found 8000 sugar bags of 50 kg and other commodities hoarded.