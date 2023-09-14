Open Menu

Two Sugar Stores Sealed Over Hoarding In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Two sugar stores sealed over hoarding in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration of Tank has intensified its crackdown against hoarders and power thieves across the district.

As part of the drive, the district administration in a joint operation with the food department sealed two godowns where 534 bags of the commodity were found hoarded.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against power pilferers and profiteers who created artificial shortages of sugar and other edible items commodities to earn money through unjust hikes in prices of commodities.

It says that solid measures were in place to extend relief to people by taking stern action against those business elements who gained profits through unlawful and unethical business practices.

It also urged the business community to avoid profiteering and cooperate with the district administration in providing relief to the people.

Similarly, noose had been tightened around power pilfers as Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam along with Pesco officials and police arrested several persons for stealing electricity.

During the inspection, the team also removed several illegal connections (Kunda).

The AAC said that operation against power theft would continue indiscriminately and in this regard, no compromise would be made.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Business Tank Jamshed Money Government

Recent Stories

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

40 minutes ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campa ..

UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campaign for COP28

12 hours ago
DSCD convenes experts to deliberate on strategies ..

DSCD convenes experts to deliberate on strategies geared towards enhancing the w ..

12 hours ago
 ECP may seek guidance from judiciary for announcem ..

ECP may seek guidance from judiciary for announcement of single date polls: Pres ..

13 hours ago
 At least 40 killed in Darfur as UN's Sudan chief q ..

At least 40 killed in Darfur as UN's Sudan chief quits

13 hours ago
 Caretaker CM pays surprise visit to JPMC

Caretaker CM pays surprise visit to JPMC

13 hours ago
 Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspiration ..

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspirational journey

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National Guard

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan