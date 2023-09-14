Two sugar stores sealed over hoarding in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration of Tank has intensified its crackdown against hoarders and power thieves across the district.

As part of the drive, the district administration in a joint operation with the food department sealed two godowns where 534 bags of the commodity were found hoarded.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against power pilferers and profiteers who created artificial shortages of sugar and other edible items commodities to earn money through unjust hikes in prices of commodities.

It says that solid measures were in place to extend relief to people by taking stern action against those business elements who gained profits through unlawful and unethical business practices.

It also urged the business community to avoid profiteering and cooperate with the district administration in providing relief to the people.

Similarly, noose had been tightened around power pilfers as Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam along with Pesco officials and police arrested several persons for stealing electricity.

During the inspection, the team also removed several illegal connections (Kunda).

The AAC said that operation against power theft would continue indiscriminately and in this regard, no compromise would be made.