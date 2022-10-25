Two suicide bombers killed

Two suspected suicide bombers were killed on Tuesday when they tried to attack the office of peace committee head here near Sheikh Yousaf Adda in the limits of Sadar Police Station

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Two suspected suicide bombers were killed on Tuesday when they tried to attack the office of peace committee head here near Sheikh Yousaf Adda in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

The two suspects wearing explosive jackets came on a 'Qingqi Rickshaw' and tried to attack the office of Peace Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud here in Irfan Colony near Nizam petrol pump on Bannu road.

Spokesman for district police Imtiaz Baloch, while talking to APP, informed that the police along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) traced the attackers and killed both of them during exchange of fire.

The police also recovered 2 Kalashnikov, 2 SMGs, 7 magazines, 7 hand grenades and 70 cartridges.

The police also took the 'Qingqi Rickshaw' into custody.

A team of Bomb Disposal Squad cleared the area while a heavy contingent of police and CTD reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The identity of the attackers was not ascertained yet while the samples of their bodies were being sent to NADRA for the identification.

The Dera police, CTD and security forces were investigating the matter under the leadership of DPO and SP CTD.

According to reports, Noor Alam Mehsud was not present at his office at that time, however his nephew was present at the office.