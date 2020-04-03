Two super stores fined in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari imposed a fine Rs 130,000 on two super stores for putting substandard pulses in DC counters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari imposed a fine Rs 130,000 on two super stores for putting substandard pulses in DC counters.

The AC during his visit to Imtiaz Mart and SB Mart found substandard pulses at the DC counter. The AC imposed fine Rs 80,000 on Imtiaz Mart and Rs 50,000 on SB Mart.