Open Menu

Two Suspcts Caught

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Two suspcts caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Villagers on Sunday caught two suspects in Chak No 40-SB and handed them over to the police.

Reportedly, villagers spotted two suspects on a motorcycle and overpowered them and later,

informed the police on Helpline 15, which reached the spot and took the custody of outlaws.

Police said that they were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

13 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

16 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

16 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

16 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

16 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

16 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan