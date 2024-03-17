Two suspcts caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Villagers on Sunday caught two suspects in Chak No 40-SB and handed them over to the police.

Reportedly, villagers spotted two suspects on a motorcycle and overpowered them and later,

informed the police on Helpline 15, which reached the spot and took the custody of outlaws.

Police said that they were investigating.