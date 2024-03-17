Two Suspcts Caught
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Villagers on Sunday caught two suspects in Chak No 40-SB and handed them over to the police.
Reportedly, villagers spotted two suspects on a motorcycle and overpowered them and later,
informed the police on Helpline 15, which reached the spot and took the custody of outlaws.
Police said that they were investigating.
